Diego Sanchez News: Scores off bench in win

Sanchez scored a goal off two shots (both on target) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 5-1 win over Mazatlan.

Sanchez was brought as part of a double substitution in the 56th minute and in the 81st he authored what was without a doubt the play of the game as he dribbled past multiple defenders before sending the ball past the goalkeeper with a classy finish to score his team's fourth goal. That's now three goals and two assists this season for the seldom-used youngster, who will hope to get more chances to play during the playoffs.