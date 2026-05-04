Diego Sanchez News: Scores off bench in win

Sanchez scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and created one chance after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-1 win over Chivas.

Sanchez was brought at halftime to replace Francisco Reyes and proved to be a game-changer, using his speed to finish a counter-attack and score his team's third goal less than 10 minutes later. That's now back-to-back games with a goal off the bench for the youngster, who's becoming increasingly important in this star-studded Tigres squad.