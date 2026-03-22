Diego Sanchez News: Sent off in rare start

Sanchez received a red card during Sunday's clash with FC Juarez.

Sanchez saw a straight red card in the 32nd minute, leaving his team in a tough spot after creating a scoring chance down the left flank moments earlier. It was a short opportunity for the youngster, who is now suspended for the next league game against Tijuana. After that, he'll be available to return versus Guadalajara, but he might be one of the less favored options in the rotation with Angel Correa, Marcelo Flores and Ozziel Herrera.