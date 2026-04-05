Diego Sanchez News: Suspension served

Sanchez has cleared his one-game Liga MX ban and could return to the squad in future matchups.

Sanchez is expected to rejoin a rotation with Diego Lainez, Marcelo Flores and Ozziel Herrera on the wings heading into the final stages of Liga MX and CCC competitions. The young attacker has shown glimpses of his talent, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 12 appearances across the Apertura and Clausura campaigns, although he lacks guaranteed playing time.