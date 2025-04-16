Diego Valdes Injury: Suffers injury at Monterrey

Valdes was forced to leave Wednesday's clash versus Monterrey after picking up a muscular problem, according to PressPort.

Valdes felt pain in the sixth minute of the second half and was unable to continue for the rest of the midweek game. The situation doesn't look good for the defending champions, as the playmaker was being deployed in a center-forward spot in the absence of Henry Martin (Achilles), Rodrigo Aguirre (undisclosed) and Patricio Salas (undisclosed). Of all those, Aguirre is the closest to returning, but if all of them remain out, Victor Davila should be the first option to take his compatriot's place.