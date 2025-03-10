Diego Valdes News: Active as set-piece taker in derby

Valdes registered two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Guadalajara.

Valdes was a key player for Club America until the Clausura, but he hasn't been playing regularly in the Clausura, both due to his injury issues but also due to his subpar form. Alvaro Fidalgo has taken over as the team's primary playmaker, meaning Valdes' upside shouldn't be very high going forward. The only scenario in which he might see regular minutes is another rotation.