Diego Valdes News: On bench at Puebla

Valdes (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's visit to Puebla.

Valdes has yet to appear in the Clausura tournament, but should be an option going forward. However, the No. 10 is no longer expected to play a key role as he once did, as he hasn't found a place in the team's current preferred formations. His best chance to get minutes could be as a substitute for Victor Davila or Henry Martin, and on the field Valdes would be reliable as a playmaker and set-piece taker.