Valoyes returned from a prior blow and immediately made the score sheet by heading a corner kick cross in the 57th minute. However, he succumbed to a new discomfort that forced him to be taken off the field. The goal was his first direct contribution of the season and could help him push for a bigger role in the knockout phase, although the injury might eliminate that possibility, especially considering the frequency of his physical struggles. All of Madson, Raymundo Fulgencio and Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez will compete for the wing spots if Valoyes fails to recover.