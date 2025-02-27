Dieter Villalpando News: Credited with assist

Villalpando assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Tigres UANL.

Villalpando might have been credited with an assist in the goal vs. Tigres, although to be fair, he simply set up Castilho with a short touch, and the Brazilian deserves most of the credit for the goal. Still, Villalpando remains Juarez's primary playmaking option and has two assists over his last four starts.