Dieter Villalpando headshot

Dieter Villalpando News: Credited with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Villalpando assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Tigres UANL.

Villalpando might have been credited with an assist in the goal vs. Tigres, although to be fair, he simply set up Castilho with a short touch, and the Brazilian deserves most of the credit for the goal. Still, Villalpando remains Juarez's primary playmaking option and has two assists over his last four starts.

Dieter Villalpando
Juárez
More Stats & News
