Villalpando saw his playing time significantly reduced in the last tournament, as he was relegated to a bench role, and failed to score or assist in 285 minutes of league play. Prior to the Apertura 2025 season, he had been much more productive, totaling 59 shots, 84 crosses, 59 chances created, two goals and five assists in 48 appearances, while serving as an occasional corner kick taker. His exit leaves the team with Rodolfo Pizarro, Ricardinho and Jairo Torres in the central attacking midfield rotation.