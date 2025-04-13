Dieter Villalpando News: Poor performance against Pumas
Villalpando registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Pumas.
Villalpando failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity in the absence of Jairo Torres (suspension), making just a couple of dribbles in addition to his lone shot and chance created. He's now at risk of moving back to the bench with Torres eligible again, although there's a slight chance for both midfielders to play together in some games. Villalpando remains with one goal and two assists in 13 matches played this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now