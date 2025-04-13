Dieter Villalpando News: Poor performance against Pumas

Villalpando registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Pumas.

Villalpando failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity in the absence of Jairo Torres (suspension), making just a couple of dribbles in addition to his lone shot and chance created. He's now at risk of moving back to the bench with Torres eligible again, although there's a slight chance for both midfielders to play together in some games. Villalpando remains with one goal and two assists in 13 matches played this season.