Dieter Villalpando News: Provides assist in win
Villalpando assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 2-1 win over Club Tijuana.
Villalpando notched his first assist of the Clausura as he passed the ball to Guilherme Castilho, who then scored with a long-range shot in the 21st minute. It marked the second goal contribution of the tournament for the midfielder.
