Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dieter Villalpando headshot

Dieter Villalpando News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Villalpando assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 2-1 win over Club Tijuana.

Villalpando notched his first assist of the Clausura as he passed the ball to Guilherme Castilho, who then scored with a long-range shot in the 21st minute. It marked the second goal contribution of the tournament for the midfielder.

Dieter Villalpando
Juárez
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now