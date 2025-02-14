Dilane Bakwa Injury: Set for return

Bakwa (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Lens, accoridng to manager Liam Rosenior. "Dilane is ready, he's back. He brings a lot of energy to the group, it's good to have him with us because we missed him!

Bakwa is back in the fold for Sunday, with the forward chasing off the undisclosed issues he previously held. This is solid news for the club, as he has missed their past three games and is a regular starter when fit. That said, he should be expected to see the starting XI immediately now that he is fit.