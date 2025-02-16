Dilane Bakwa Injury: Stars off bench

Bakwa (undisclosed) scored a goal and logged an assist in Strasbourg's 2-0 win over Lens Sunday, making his return to action off the bench.

Bakwa was the star in Strasbourg's win, scoring the opening goal in the 81st minute before assisting on the insurance goal in stoppage time. He should have a bigger role next Sunday in a favorable matchup against a Brest team which will be on a short turnaround after Champions League action in the middle of the week.