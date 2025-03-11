Dilane Bakwa News: Assists only goal in 1-0 win

Bakwa (suspension) assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 13 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Nantes.

Bakwa picked up his seventh assist of the season as he found Felix Lemarechal to score the only goal. During the game, he attempted 13 crosses, which was the most of any game this season. However, he only completed two, an amount that he has only improved upon once. In total, he created two chances throughout the game.