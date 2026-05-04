Dilane Bakwa News: Delivers assist
Bakwa assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-1 victory over Chelsea.
Bakwa didn't have much service but was able to log an assist in Nottingham Forest's victory. The attacker should be able to get into the lineup on Thursday in the UEL semifinal second leg but that contest could be a defensive struggle, as Aston Villa only allowed one goal to Forest in the first leg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dilane Bakwa See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21119 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21119 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7216 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7216 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 7217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dilane Bakwa See More