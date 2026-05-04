Dilane Bakwa News: Delivers assist

Bakwa assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

Bakwa didn't have much service but was able to log an assist in Nottingham Forest's victory. The attacker should be able to get into the lineup on Thursday in the UEL semifinal second leg but that contest could be a defensive struggle, as Aston Villa only allowed one goal to Forest in the first leg.