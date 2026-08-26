Dilane Bakwa News: Loaned to Lille

Bakwa has joined Lille on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest for the 2026-27 campaign, the club announced.

Bakwa returns to France after making 24 appearances during his first season with Nottingham Forest following his move from Strasbourg in 2025. The 23-year-old winger brings previous Ligue 1 experience to a Lille side competing in the Champions League after finishing third last season. Bakwa should compete with Ethan Mbappe for the starting role on the right wing, giving coach Davide Ancelotti another attacking option on the flank.