Dilane Bakwa headshot

Dilane Bakwa News: Seven crosses, none accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Bakwa generated seven crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 28th minute.

Bakwa returned to the starting lineup in what marked his second game back from a five-week absence. He delivered a solid effort in the match, tying his season high with seven crosses. However, this also marked the first time in five appearances that he failed to account for an accurate cross.

Dilane Bakwa
Strasbourg
