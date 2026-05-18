Dilane Bakwa News: Whips in four crosses

Bakwa recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.

Bakwa didn't feature until the 70th minute, but still did a bit of work in the loss, earning a solid four crosses. This comes after he earned the start last time out, playing 64 minutes in that match. He continues to prove he is a decent talent when given the chances, although the 23-year-old has only earned six starts in 14 appearances all season.