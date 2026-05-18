Dilane Bakwa headshot

Dilane Bakwa News: Whips in four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bakwa recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.

Bakwa didn't feature until the 70th minute, but still did a bit of work in the loss, earning a solid four crosses. This comes after he earned the start last time out, playing 64 minutes in that match. He continues to prove he is a decent talent when given the chances, although the 23-year-old has only earned six starts in 14 appearances all season.

Dilane Bakwa
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dilane Bakwa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dilane Bakwa See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups: Premier League GW36 Fantasy EPL Targets
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups: Premier League GW36 Fantasy EPL Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
13 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
133 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
133 days ago