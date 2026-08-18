Dimitri Foulquier Injury: Continues individual recovery work

Foulquier (knee) trained alone Tuesday at Valencia's Ciutat Esportiva de Paterna, working through ball exercises as part of his individual program, according to Corner Che.

Foulquier's progression is described as steady, though the club's technical staff will not rush his return until he is fully ready to rejoin the group. The French right back's timeline remains open ended as Valencia continue preparations for Saturday's season opener against Celta Vigo at Mestalla. Foulquier is expected to need more individual work before any move back into full team training. His availability for the opener looks unlikely given where his recovery currently stands.