Dimitri Foulquier headshot

Dimitri Foulquier Injury: Option to face Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Foulquier (undisclosed) is an option for Friday's last game of the season against Betis, coach Carlos Corberan said in the press conference.

Foulquier missed the last two games due to injury but is back as an option for the season finale against Betis after recovering from the issue. He has been an undisputed starter at right-back for Valencia and should return directly to the starting XI for that game.

Dimitri Foulquier
Valencia
