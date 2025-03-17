Dimitri Foulquier News: Logs assist in draw

Foulquier delivered an assist, had one off-target shot, sent in two crosses (one accurate) and made two clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Foulquier assisted Diego Lopez's opener with a great pass from the right flank in the 58th minute but other than that didn't really have substantial contributions for fantasy purposes. This was the first assist of the season for the full-back and, as it may suggest, he shouldn't be counted on for major statistical impact on the attacking end.