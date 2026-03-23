Dimitri Payet News: Retires from professional football

Payet announced to French media during halftime of Marseille's match at the Velodrome that he is retiring from professional football, according to the French National Team.

Payet has called time on his career at 38 years old and closes the book as one of the most gifted playmakers of his generation. He was a true Marseille icon across two stints with the club, piling up 326 appearances, 78 goals and 96 assists while becoming one of the most electric attacking engines the Velodrome has seen. On the international stage, Payet earned 38 caps for France and scored eight goals, with his biggest run coming during Euro 2016 when he helped drive Les Bleus to the final. His legacy will live on through his flair, his set pieces and the kind of game-breaking quality that made him must-watch every time he stepped on the field.