Dimitris Giannoulis headshot

Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Assists, leaves injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Giannoulis had an assist but left with a knock during Saturday's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.

GIannoulis set up Anton Kade in first half stoppage time for Augsburg's second goal before leaving with a knock in the 66th. The fullback's status for next week's clash with Gladbach is in question.

Dimitris Giannoulis
FC Augsburg
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