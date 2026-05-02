Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Assists, leaves injured
Giannoulis had an assist but left with a knock during Saturday's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.
GIannoulis set up Anton Kade in first half stoppage time for Augsburg's second goal before leaving with a knock in the 66th. The fullback's status for next week's clash with Gladbach is in question.
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