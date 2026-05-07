Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Available for Gladbach clash
Giannoulis (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Currently, there are no fixed absences, but there are still question marks behind six players. However, these are nothing serious."
Giannoulis had contributed an assist before being forced off with a knock in the 66th minute of last weekend's win over Werder Bremen, raising doubts over his fitness heading into the weekend. The left-back is available and expected to resume his starting role on the flank if cleared, with the club monitoring his condition through Friday's final session before making a definitive call on his involvement.
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