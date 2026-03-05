Dimitris Giannoulis headshot

Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Could return against Leipzig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Giannoulis (Achilles) could be back available for Saturday's clash against Leipzig since he wasn't listed in the injury report by coach Manuel Baum.

Giannoulis returned to partial team training this week and could be back available for Saturday's clash against Leipzig after coach Manuel Baum left him off the injury report during the press conference. That would be a solid boost for Augsburg since he is a locked-in starter when fit and should regain his spot in the lineup as soon as he is fully ready to go. Until then, Fabian Rieder or Marius Wolf would be next in line to fill the role.

Dimitris Giannoulis
FC Augsburg
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dimitris Giannoulis
