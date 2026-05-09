Dimitris Giannoulis headshot

Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Exits in first few minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Giannoulis was forced off the field in the 14th minute of Saturday's 3-1 win over Gladbach due to an injury.

Giannoulis looks to have suffered at least a worrying injury Saturday, as after only 14 minutes on the field, he was forced off. This will be something to monitor in the coming days, as it could very well end his season with only a match to play. He is a starter on the left, so if he does miss time, Maruis Wolf, Elvis Rexhbecaj or Anton Kade will start in his place.

Dimitris Giannoulis
FC Augsburg
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