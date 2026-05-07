Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Late call for Gladbach clash

Giannoulis (undisclosed) is among the players with a question mark over their availability for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, though coach Manuel Baum said there are no serious concerns and a final decision will be made Friday. "Currently, there are no fixed absences, but there are still question marks behind six players. However, these are nothing serious, though the final decision will only be made tomorrow. Then it will become clear who will ultimately be available to us."

Giannoulis had contributed an assist before being forced off with a knock in the 66th minute of last weekend's win over Werder Bremen, raising doubts over his fitness heading into the weekend. The left-back is expected to resume his starting role on the flank if cleared, with the club monitoring his condition through Friday's final session before making a definitive call on his involvement.