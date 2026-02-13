Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Option for Sunday

Giannoulis (thigh) is an option for Sunday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Manuel Baum.

Giannoulis is ready to end his absence due to a thigh injury after training this week, with the defender cleared for Sunday's outing. This is massive news as they gain back a regular starter, starting in 15 of his 16 appearances. He will look to return to his spot on the left immediately, likely sending Marius Wolf back to the bench.