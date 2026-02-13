Dimitris Giannoulis headshot

Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Option for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Giannoulis (thigh) is an option for Sunday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Manuel Baum.

Giannoulis is ready to end his absence due to a thigh injury after training this week, with the defender cleared for Sunday's outing. This is massive news as they gain back a regular starter, starting in 15 of his 16 appearances. He will look to return to his spot on the left immediately, likely sending Marius Wolf back to the bench.

Dimitris Giannoulis
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dimitris Giannoulis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dimitris Giannoulis See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 18, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 27, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 26, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 21, 2022