Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Option for Sunday
Giannoulis (thigh) is an option for Sunday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Manuel Baum.
Giannoulis is ready to end his absence due to a thigh injury after training this week, with the defender cleared for Sunday's outing. This is massive news as they gain back a regular starter, starting in 15 of his 16 appearances. He will look to return to his spot on the left immediately, likely sending Marius Wolf back to the bench.
