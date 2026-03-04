Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Returns to partial training
Giannoulis (Achilles) trained partially with the team Tuesday, according to Augsburger Allgemeine.
Giannoulis missed the last match with an Achilles injury he picked up during the clash against Koln and returned to partial training Tuesday. The left wing-back took part in a portion of the session before cutting it short, which suggests he might still not be fully ready to handle a complete team training load. During his absence, Fabian Rieder and Marius Wolf remain the two main options to step into the starting XI in his role.
