Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Suffers Achilles injury
Giannoulis suffered an Achilles injury this week and was ruled out for Friday's 2-0 victory against Koln, the club announced.
Giannoulis was unavailable for Friday's win over Koln after picking up an Achilles injury earlier in the week, forcing him out of the matchday squad. The left-sided midfielder is expected to undergo further scans at the start of the week to determine the full extent of the damage. In his absence against the goats, Fabian Rieder stepped in on the left flank and handled the role.
