Giannoulis had a decent defensive outing against Bayern on Saturday, contributing three tackles, two interceptions and three clearances. That said, his shift ended in a sad way as he was forced off the pitch in the 64th minute after suffering a thigh injury. The left midfielder will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and if he can be back available right after the international break for the clash against St. Pauli on Sept. 14. That said, if the injury proves to be serious, Anton Kade is expected to get a larger role for Augsburg until he returns.