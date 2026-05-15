Dimitris Giannoulis Injury: Will miss season finale
Giannoulis (muscular) has been confirmed with a muscle injury and will miss Saturday's season finale against Union Berlin, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Dimi has a muscle injury and will be sidelined."
Giannoulis ends what has been a career-best campaign with two goals, five assists, 34 chances created and 66 clearances across 27 Bundesliga appearances, setting career highs across the board before the injury forced him off in the 14th minute of last weekend's win over Gladbach. Marius Wolf, Elvis Rexhbecaj or Anton Kade are the most likely candidates to cover on the left flank for the final fixture of Augsburg's season.
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