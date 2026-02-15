Dimitris Giannoulis News: Bench option
Giannoulis (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Heidenheim.
Gainnoulis was picked for the squad Sunday and resides on the bench as he builds up fitness. He has been the club's main starter on the left this campaign, starting in 15 of his 16 appearances, and is likely to work back into the role once fully fit.
