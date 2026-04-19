Dimitris Giannoulis News: Delivers one assist

Giannoulis assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Giannoulis played a direct creative role in Saturday's 2-1 upset victory over Bayer Leverkusen, providing the lay-off from a half-cleared corner in the first half that allowed Fabian Rieder to equalize with a shot from outside the box, while adding two key passes. Giannoulis has now registered four assists and two goals across 24 Bundesliga appearances this season, making him one of his side's most consistent attacking outlets.