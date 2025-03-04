Dimitris Giannoulis News: Leads attack from the flank

Giannoulis recorded two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Giannoulis led the Augsburg attack Sunday with six crosses attempted (four accurate) and created two chances in a 0-0 stalemate versus SC Freiburg. The wide-midfielder added two tackles (two won), one interception and three clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last three Bundesliga appearances (three starts) Giannoulis has attempted 20 crosses (six accurate) while creating six chances and logging one assist.