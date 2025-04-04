Dimitris Giannoulis News: Nets first goal of season

Giannoulis scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing twice inaccurately and making four interceptions during Friday's 3-1 loss to Bayern.

Giannoulis found the back of the net in the 30th minute scoring Augsburg's lone goal while leading his side with four interceptions. The goal was the first of the season and first goal involvement since February for Giannoulis who has combined for nine crosses, three chances created and eight interceptions over his last three starts.