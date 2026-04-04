Dimitris Giannoulis News: Sends in five crosses
Giannoulis crossed five times (three accurate) and created a chance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.
Giannoulis was held off the scoresheet, but led Augsburg with his five crosses in the match. The wingback has combined for two chances created, 13 crosses and four interceptions over his last three appearances but hasn't had a goal involvement since January.
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