Dimitris Giannoulis headshot

Dimitris Giannoulis News: Sends in five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Giannoulis crossed five times (three accurate) and created a chance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.

Giannoulis was held off the scoresheet, but led Augsburg with his five crosses in the match. The wingback has combined for two chances created, 13 crosses and four interceptions over his last three appearances but hasn't had a goal involvement since January.

Dimitris Giannoulis
FC Augsburg
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