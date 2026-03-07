Dimitris Giannoulis News: Starting in return
Giannoulis (Achilles) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leipzig.
Giannoulis starts in his return for Saturday's clash against Leipzig after returning to team training this week and being left off the injury report by coach Manuel Baum during the press conference. The defender immediately regains his place in the lineup as he is a locked-in starter when fit. His return provides a solid boost for Augsburg in the left flank role.
