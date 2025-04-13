Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dinko Horkas headshot

Dinko Horkas News: Concedes one in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Horkas registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Getafe.

Horkas allowed one goal during Saturday's 3-1 win over Getafe. He made several crucial saves to keep his side competitive, especially in the first half. He has now made 10 saves across his last two starts but has yet to record a clean sheet. He will look to earn one against Atletico on Saturday.

Dinko Horkas
Las Palmas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now