Dinko Horkas News: Concedes one in victory
Horkas registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Getafe.
Horkas allowed one goal during Saturday's 3-1 win over Getafe. He made several crucial saves to keep his side competitive, especially in the first half. He has now made 10 saves across his last two starts but has yet to record a clean sheet. He will look to earn one against Atletico on Saturday.
