Dinko Horkas News: Keeps clean sheet in key win

Horkas had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Horkas has been playing in a starting role solely because Jasper Cillessen (abdomen) is not expected to return before the end of the campaign, but he responded in this one and delivered a clutch performance. This was his first clean sheet of the campaign, and it couldn't have come at a better time for Las Palmas.