Dinko Horkas News: Sees one go
Horkas made three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Athletic.
Horkas allowed just a goal while making three saves during the loss to Athletic on Wednesday. He's conceded five goals in the last for starts since taking over the net, keeping a clean sheet with 15 saves in that span. The keeper's next game is not until May 3 against Valencia, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.
