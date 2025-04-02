Dinko Horkas News: Vital in unlikely appearance

Horkas made four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Celta Vigo.

Horkas likely was not expecting to step onto the pitch against Celta Vigo on Monday. However, a brutal injury to Jasper Cillessen forced the usual keeper off the pitch, which resulted in action for Horkas. And he made the most of it. In 63 minutes played, the Croatian goalie made four saves, three diving saves, and two saves from inside his own box. No timetable has been provided yet for Cillessen's return, so Horkas will in all likelihood start against Real Sociedad on Sunday.