Diogo Costa headshot

Diogo Costa News: Undisputed No. 1 for Portugal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Costa has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad and is expected to start every fixture as coach Roberto Martinez's undisputed first choice between the posts.

Costa ends a standout campaign with Porto recording an 80 percent save rate, 19 clean sheets and conceding just 15 goals across 33 Liga Portugal appearances, establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His ability to organise the defense, play out from the back and produce crucial saves in big moments makes him a complete modern goalkeeper perfectly suited to manager Martinez's system. Costa heads into the World Cup as Portugal's undisputed leader between the posts and a potential match-winner on the biggest stage this summer.

Diogo Costa
FC Porto
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