Dalot was solid both in attack and defense against Burnley on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the right back registered one assist, won eight of his 14 duels, and completed the most dribbles in the match with three. The assist was Dalot's first goal contribution of the new EPL season, and he will aim to increase that total after the international break against Manchester City. However, his availability for that match is uncertain after he suffered a muscular injury with Portugal during the international break.