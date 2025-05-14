Diogo Dalot Injury: Working to make UEL final

Dalot (calf) is working to return for the club's UEL final against Tottenham on May 21, accoridng to manager Ruben Amorim. "Diogo is trying really bad. I don't want to risk Diogo because, when you start getting one injury, second injury [follows] and it's a big thing. We cannot have these kinds of problems in our squad. So, we will see, but he's working really hard to get in the final."

Dalot is still working on his recovery from his calf injury, with some positive news after he was training individually. That said, he is now looking to return for next Wednesday's final, hoping to see a boost to his health over the next week. This will be huge news for the club if this comes to fruition, as he is a regular starter at right-back when fit.