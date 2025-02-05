Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diogo Dalot headshot

Diogo Dalot News: Three shots, none on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Dalot recorded three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Crystal Palace.

Dalot tied his season high with three shots in the match, but this marked his fifth straight league game without landing one on target. On a more positive note, this was the sixth time in 10 league games that he accounted for a chance created and the third consecutive game where he completed over 30 passes. Additionally, he set a season high with two accurate crosses and accounted for at least one tackle won and one interception for a second straight league game.

Diogo Dalot
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now