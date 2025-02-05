Diogo Dalot News: Three shots, none on goal

Dalot recorded three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Crystal Palace.

Dalot tied his season high with three shots in the match, but this marked his fifth straight league game without landing one on target. On a more positive note, this was the sixth time in 10 league games that he accounted for a chance created and the third consecutive game where he completed over 30 passes. Additionally, he set a season high with two accurate crosses and accounted for at least one tackle won and one interception for a second straight league game.