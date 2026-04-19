Diogo Dalot News: Two crosses Saturday
Dalot had two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Chelsea.
Dalot would earn the start Saturday after a bench role in the last contest, playing the full 90 as he continues as a starting right-back. He notched two crosses in the win, his first match with a cross in two appearances. He was also a part of the clean sheet, recording three tackles and three clearances in the defense.
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