Diogo Dalot headshot

Diogo Dalot News: Two crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Dalot had two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Chelsea.

Dalot would earn the start Saturday after a bench role in the last contest, playing the full 90 as he continues as a starting right-back. He notched two crosses in the win, his first match with a cross in two appearances. He was also a part of the clean sheet, recording three tackles and three clearances in the defense.

Diogo Dalot
Manchester United
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