Diogo Goncalves headshot

Diogo Goncalves News: Departs Salt Lake

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Goncalves saw a buyout of his contract exercised and therefore departs Real Salt Lake, the club announced.

Goncalves had his guaranteed contract bought out by Real Salt Lake after making 46 appearances across the last two seasons, recording six goals and five assists in all competitions. He scored two game-winning goals in 2025 against Colorado and Portland. His strike 47 seconds into a 2-1 win at Houston last March stands as the third-fastest goal in club history. Goncalves since then signed for Konyaspor to pursue his career in the Super Lig.

Diogo Goncalves
Konyaspor
