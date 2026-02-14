Diogo Goncalves News: Departs Salt Lake
Goncalves saw a buyout of his contract exercised and therefore departs Real Salt Lake, the club announced.
Goncalves had his guaranteed contract bought out by Real Salt Lake after making 46 appearances across the last two seasons, recording six goals and five assists in all competitions. He scored two game-winning goals in 2025 against Colorado and Portland. His strike 47 seconds into a 2-1 win at Houston last March stands as the third-fastest goal in club history. Goncalves since then signed for Konyaspor to pursue his career in the Super Lig.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diogo Goncalves See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot303 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack317 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha331 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist345 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12December 11, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diogo Goncalves See More