Diogo Goncalves News: Key assist in win

Goncalves assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Goncalves slipped a through ball beyond the Seattle backline in the second-half Wednesday to send Real Salt Lake in on net for the second goal in their 2-0 victory. The attacking midfielder was a force to be reckoned with during his 90 minutes of play. In addition to his assist, Goncalves added one tackle (one won) and two interceptions to the team's clean sheet effort. After making just 11 appearances (six starts) for Salt Lake over the 2024 season, Goncalves will look to stack positive performances in an effort to cement his role in the starting XI.